Janet Haraldson, 91, of Rembrandt died Friday, April 5, 2019 in Spencer.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt. Burial will be in Little Sioux Valley Cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, April 8, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.