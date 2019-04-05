Wedding plans

Dan and Theresa Bailey, Kevin Barber and Sherry Barber would like to announce the engagement of their children, Brooke Bailey and Tanner Barber. The wedding will be held Saturday, May 25 at First Presbyterian Church in Schaller with the reception to follow at Odebolt Community Center. Folowing a honeymoon to Dominican Republic, Brooke and Tanner will continue to reside in Cedar Falls.

