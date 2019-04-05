Travel, says former First Lady

Christie Vilsack said her favorite book is “Huckleberry
Finn,” in response to a question from her audience of
high schoolers. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:38am
Vilsack stresses importance of seeing the world to high schoolers
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Donna Sennert has revived her speakers program for high school students. The former Sioux Central educator brought Christie Vilsack to the Roxy Theatre in Alta last Wednesday to share her accomplishments and her advice to young people from Alta-Aurelia, Sioux Central and St. Mary’s.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.