STORM LAKE SOCCER TEAMS KICKOFF SEASON

Storm Lake’s Anahi Garcia kicks the ball away from Sioux Center’s Lizzie
Van Es during Monday’s season opener.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:27pm
Boys top Sioux Center 3-2, girls blanked 3-0
Jose Martinez scored two goals and Bway Ku added one to help Storm Lake, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, win its season opener 3-2 over Sioux Center on Monday at Sioux Center.
Storm Lake totaled 11 shots on goal, including three apiece by Martinez and Jonathan Matute. Ku and Marcos Rosales each added a pair.
