STORM LAKE SOCCER TEAMS KICKOFF SEASON

Boys top Sioux Center 3-2, girls blanked 3-0

Jose Martinez scored two goals and Bway Ku added one to help Storm Lake, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, win its season opener 3-2 over Sioux Center on Monday at Sioux Center.

Storm Lake totaled 11 shots on goal, including three apiece by Martinez and Jonathan Matute. Ku and Marcos Rosales each added a pair.