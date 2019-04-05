SLPD collecting sporting equipment for youth

In the month of April the Storm Lake Police Department will accept new and lightly used athletic gear for all Storm Lake youth sports. You can drop off gear in the lobby of the SLPD Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All gear will be donated to Storm Lake Community Education for local athletes.

The drive is inspired by the fact that 80% of children in the Storm Lake elementary and middle school are living below the poverty level. The SLPD wants to level the playing field for ALL Storm Lake kids.