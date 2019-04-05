Sioux Central nips Alta-Aurelia for boys Rebel Relays title

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:24pm
Dawson Hatch was a double-winner, Jake Schomaker won the 100 meters and one relay team was victorious to help Sioux Central outlast Alta-Aurelia by three points to win the Sioux Central Relays on Monday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels scored 132 points in the meet. The Warriors totaled 129. Newell-Fonda was fourth with 86 points and Storm Lake St. Mary’s was sixth with 54.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.