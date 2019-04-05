Sanchez forms new church

Pastor Ricky Sanchez is chaplain at Tyson in Storm Lake. Times photo by
Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:17am
Buying 3.8 acres for building, with help from Reformed Church of Orange City
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Pastor Ricky Sanchez has established a church in Storm Lake with plans that may include a building large enough for an indoor track and soccer field.
First Reformed Church of Orange City, with the assistance of other churches has purchased 3.8 acres behind Ace Hardware to establish Solid Rock ministries.
