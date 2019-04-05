Sanchez forms new church

Buying 3.8 acres for building, with help from Reformed Church of Orange City

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Pastor Ricky Sanchez has established a church in Storm Lake with plans that may include a building large enough for an indoor track and soccer field.

First Reformed Church of Orange City, with the assistance of other churches has purchased 3.8 acres behind Ace Hardware to establish Solid Rock ministries.

