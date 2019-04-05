Prom’s upon us

It’s already Prom season! The fun kicks off this Saturday at Alta-Aurelia and St. Mary’s.

Saturday, April 6

Alta-Aurelia High School — “Hollywood” Grand march 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School — “The Wild West” Grand march at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Sioux Central High School — “Hollywood” Grand march 7 p.m.

Storm Lake High School — “A Crystal Gala” Grand march 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Ridge View High School — “Rustic” Grand march at 6:30 p.m.

