Parkhurst moving on from teaching American Heritage

Teaching turned his life around, Don Parkhurst says. Times photo by
Allyssa Ertz
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:41am
‘It’s time, Frodo’
BY ALLYSSA ERTZ
Don Parkhurst savored Wednesday morning’s American Heritage class.
Fresh off two hours of class prep — his day starts just before 6 a.m. — Parkhurst’s lecture on Wednesday was about the Garden of Eden. He made sure to emphasize the punishment for man’s original sin.
“BOOM!” he shouted, dropkicking the air symbolizing the couple’s ejection from paradise. “And it’s new record for Eden!”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.