Ozzy joins the police force

On Monday afternoon Mayor Porsch commissioned Ozzy
as a Storm Lake Police Officer.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:21am
New canine speaks Polish
BY DOLORES CULLEN
In a way, he’s OUR dog. Ozzy, a three-year-old male brown and black Belgian Malinois, became the new Storm Lake Police K9 Monday, April 1.
Ozzy and his related training and equipment was paid for by generous donations from the community and a grant from the Buena Vista County Community Foundation.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.