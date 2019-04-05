No changes to judicial nomination process

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tuesday the judicial “reform” bill HSB 110 championed by Rep. Holt and Sen. Garrett hit the Iowa House. The governor will choose eight persons to nominate high court judges. The legislature will do eight also. None of the choices will be politically influenced. But, if this was true, there would be no need to change Iowa’s judge picking procedure. The reason why Holt and Garrett and their colleagues are spending so much time and money on this bill is exactly that — to be able to influence the choice of judges in Iowa so they can get their way and not be questioned by a third branch.

The Federalist Papers contain a compelling argument for a complete separation of executive, legislative and judicial power. But the Iowa legislature seems to be above this and, as citizens, we will be at the mercy of the resulting political abuse of power if HSB 110 passes.

It already passed the power hungry Iowa Senate. Jokes aside, but the last person I would trust is a politician and the second to the last is the special interests that support our politicians.

Email or call your Iowa House Representative now.

NANCY ELDRIDGE

Decorah