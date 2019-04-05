From Nebraska to Newfoundland

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

This has been a brutal winter, not only for people, but also for streets.

Storm Lake streets had more than their share of potholes this spring, and our city street department appears to have pretty well taken care of the situation here. But Omaha is another story.

The streets down there are a front end aligner’s paradise. We were there this weekend and it was a challenge trying to avoid these huge jagged holes in the streets that swallowed up tires and knocked front ends out of whack. It was tough to avoid them when you’re surrounded by cars in multi-lane traffic with nowhere to swerve to get out of their way.

By the way, if you’re going to Omaha, you can’t get there from here. At least without going out of your way.

Because of flooding from the adjacent Missouri River, Interstate 29 is closed between Missouri Valley and Omaha, and it’s not projected to reopen for several more weeks as highway crews repair water damage to the roadway and shoulders.

Our normal route to Omaha is Highway 30 from Denison to Missouri Valley, then down I-29. Sunday we took Highway 59 through Harlan and then Interstate 80 over to Omaha.

While in Omaha we saw “Come from Away,” a Broadway musical that played March 27-31 at the Orpheum Theater, an old downtown movie palace that has been restored to its early 20th Century glory.

The play recounts the story of the people of Gander, Newfoundland, who opened their homes to 7,000 transatlantic airline passengers from 38 airliners that were ordered to land there when North American skies were cleared in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Gander, a community of under 10,000 people, is home to what was one of the world’s busiest airports. As the easternmost point of North America, international airliners refueled there before crossing the Atlantic Ocean en route to Europe. Today’s jumbo jets can fly across oceans without refueling, but until the 1990s airliners had to gas up in Gander before crossing the Atlantic.

The play, which tells how people from all different backgrounds come together under a difficult situation, setting aside fear and hate, was nominated for seven Tony awards in 2017 and won for Best Direction.

The people of Gander fed and housed their visitors in their homes for a week for free. It’s a lesson we could all learn today.

“Come from Away” is scheduled for a performance at the Civic Center in Des Moines Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020. It’s an enjoyable — and enlightening — 100 minutes.