GK Storm gymnasts participate in Iowa Xcel Championships

Brylee Bengtson, Addisyn Pritchard, Ryleigh Heinsohn and Ava McCarthy.
on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 1:17pm
McCarthy state champion in all-around
The GK Storm gymnasts competed at the Iowa State Xcel Championships March 15-17 and March 22-24 in Cedar Rapids. The scores were as follows:
Platinum
Venus Gonzalez: vault 9.400 placing second, bars 8.700 placing sixth, beam 9.025 placing third, floor 9.125 and an all-around score of 36.250 receiving fourth place overall.
Gold
