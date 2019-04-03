N-F girls take first in five events at SCC Earlybird meet

Maggie Walker, Bailey Sievers and Olivia Larsen each won an individual event and Newell-Fonda captured gold in two relays to highlight its performance in the South Central Calhoun Earlybird Invitational track and field meet last Thursday at Lake City. No team scores were kept.

Walker won the 400 meters with a clocking of 1 minute, 3.25 seconds. Sievers claimed the 1,500 meters in 5:40.01, while Larsen captured the 400 meter hurdles in 1:10.8. Ella Larsen was third in a clocking of 1:14.28.