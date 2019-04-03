Local’s anti-rollover invention picked up by manufacturer

Edgar Leon (right) with Edgar Valenzuela Vargas, president of the board
of directors of the national prize.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 9:20am
Leon’s device will be produced in Mexico, perhaps later in US
Last June Storm Laker Edgar Leon was proud to show us the patent he received for his anti-rollover automotive chassis design.
This week he announced that the design has been picked up and will be manufactured in a plant to be built in Mexico.
