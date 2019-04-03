The Heartland Forum

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (second from right) on stage at
Schaller Memorial Chapel with Zachary Taylor and Amanda Terkel
of Huffington Post, seated to the left, and Times Editor Art Cullen
on the right.
ASPIRANTS ADDRESS ANXIOUS FARM CROWD
Warren fires up disgruntled rally crowd; Vilsack can’t see a vision
BY TOM CULLEN
Tom Grau of Newell saw Saturday’s Heartland Forum and Farmer’s Bill of Rights Rally as the first opportunity for big-wig politicians to care about Northwest Iowa, his home for over 60 years.
