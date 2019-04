LETTER TO THE EDITOR

You did a beautiful job of reviewing Bill Stowe’s leadership, courage, and integrity in your March 24 piece in the Des Moines Register. I have been a fan of his for years. Hopefully, in time, his efforts on water quality will bear fruit.

Many thanks!

HARRIS F. SEIDEL P.E.

Director, Water and Pollution Control Department, City of Ames, Retired