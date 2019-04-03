Get ready for the Lighthouse Summer Concert Series

The Lighthouse Summer Concert Series has been set! Storm Lake is no longer having Lake Fest, but a series of four free concerts have been scheduled by the lighthouse near King’s Pointe, sure to draw crowds.

Coming up Memorial Day weekend, on Saturday, May 25, is Dirt Road Dixie featuring Cindy Jo, a high-energy country cover/original band out of Minneapolis, Minn.

IV Play, a rock band based out of Mankato, Minn. comes Saturday, June 22. Hear PetRock, a 70s tribute band July 19 and Parranderos Latin Combo Aug. 9.