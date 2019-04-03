First Lutheran Palm Sunday Ham Dinner

Everyone is welcome to attend our Palm Sunday Ham Dinner to be held at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Rapids on April 14.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, drink, homemade pie and a large selection of salads will be provided.

There will be a free-will offering with all proceeds from the meal going to the mission fund. First Lutheran members thank you for your support.