Dorene Ehlers, 57, of Newell passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

After a courageous fight with cancer in 2005, Dorene’s battle resumed March 2018. Her strong will to live and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through the year long battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 29, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Graveside services were Saturday, March 30, at Lake View Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Dorene Kaye Dean was born Jan. 20, 1962 in Spirit Lake, the daughter of Lynn and Veronica (Lingard) Dean.

Dorene attended school in Storm Lake and graduated from Laurens-Marathon High School, class of 1980. She attended Buena Vista University and received her bachelor’s degree in education. Dorene was a beloved teacher who changed the lives of all the children she worked with. Many remember her as a mentor who taught not only ELL and TAG, but served as a positive influence to so many students over the years.

To Dorene, family was everything. On June 19, 1999, Dorene was united in marriage to Dan Ehlers at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. Married for nearly 20 years, Dan and Dorene were inseparable from the start, whether it be spending time together on the farm, going on date nights, or traveling together making memories. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children: Ryan, Jenny and her late son, Craig. Dorene’s life revolved around her grandchildren, taking in every moment she could spending time with Brooklyn, Irelyn, Bella, River, Andrew and little Amelia. Dorene enjoyed traveling with Dan and her granddaughter, Brooklyn, and just spending time with family and her fur-babies: Molly, Sebastian and Jax. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dan of Newell; children: Jenny (Ryan Paterson) Ahlers of Lakeside; Ryan (Liz) Ahlers of Iowa City; siblings: Jim (Connie) Dean of Spencer; Veronica Eilenfeldt of Mesa, Ariz.; Marcia (Larry) Pepper of Johnston; Bev (Bob) Jones of Eldora; Kim Dean (Nancy Nagy) of Chandler, Ariz.; Tim Dean of Spencer; grandchildren: Brooklyn and Irelyn Ahlers; Bella Ahlers and Andrew Peterson; River and Amelia Ahlers; mother-in-law, Phyllis Ehlers of Alta; brothers-in-law: Tim (Taffy) Ehlers of Lakeville, Minn.; Jeff (Jen) Ehlers of Woodbury, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Dorene was preceded in death by her beloved son Craig Ahlers; parents Lynn and Veronica Dean; brothers: Gary Lynn Dean and Terry L. Dean; sisters: Lori Ann Dean and Helen Burroughs; father-in-law, Dwayne Roger Ehlers; and her cherished animals: Caesar and Cleopatra.