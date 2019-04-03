Couple keeps busy with jobs, wedding plans

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

Dr. Katey Way and Sam Prell of Storm Lake are busy with their jobs, their dogs and preparing for their upcoming wedding on May 25 in Des Moines.

“I’m a large animal vet,” Katey explained. “I regulate all the pigs that come in to Tyson.”

Sam is ending his freelance online journalism position with GamesRadar. Now he works as a clerk at the post office, helping people and sorting magazines and packages.

“I do a little bit of everything there,” he commented.