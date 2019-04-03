Cheers to Art

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It has taken me a very long time to get to your recent book following your receiving the Pulitzer Prize. I finally got to it, however, and finished the book about a week ago. This message is just to say a huge ‘Cheers to You’ for both the book and the prize! Congratulations are deserved and I’m delighted at last to send them.

I first learned of your winning the prize when I was visiting at my brother’s home in Fort Dodge where we both grew up and he had retired. We were watching the TV news and there you were on the screen jumping out of your office chair with enormous excitement at the Pulitzer announcement.

My only regret is that my brother died in November, 2017 so I don’t have him here to share with him our reactions to your book. My brother was a Sioux City diocesan priest, Jim McAlpin, who was assigned to Storm Lake early in his ministry (maybe in your time). He and I also have fond memories of spending summer vacations in Storm Lake when we were kids years ago. We would have had such a good time discussing your characterization of the place itself and all its current issues that you explore in the book.

I know your wife, Dolores, because I taught at Clarke College here in Dubuque for many years. Please remember me to her. I also have maintained a friendship over the years with another Clarke graduate, your cousin Moira Urich. Iowa is, indeed, a place of connections.

Cheers to you!

SARA MCALPIN

Dubuque