BVU sweeps twin-bill from Grinnel College

Buena Vista wrapped up nonconference play by hosting Grinnell College and the Beavers rallied to win the opener 4-2 before completing the doubleheader sweep with a commanding 9-1 triumph in game two last Thursday in Storm Lake.

BVU trailed throughout most of the opener until rallying with a run in the fourth and three in the sixth. Sydney Carroll put the Beavers on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the fourth inning before BVU took advantage of a dropped line drive off the bat of Taylor Frain with one out and runners at second and third that tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth.