BVU begins outdoor season by hosting own invitational

Men place second, women finish third

Buena Vista got its outdoor track and field schedule off to a solid start as the Beavers captured third place during the annual BVU Open last Saturday.

As is the norm with the team, the field events got the day off to a blazing start with Chase Bonner taking the title in the shot put witha throw of 14.87 meters. Drew Beall was close behind in third at 13.43 meters. Beall was second in the discus with a throw of 44.38 meters.