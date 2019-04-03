Buena Vista’s conference opener spoiled by Wartburg

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 10:29am
Knights score early, often in twin-bill sweep
Wartburg used big hits in the first inning of both games to jump out to a big lead, and the Knights never looked back as they handed Buena Vista a pair of losses to begin American Rivers Conference play by scores of 13-4 and 11-2 on Sunday in Storm Lake.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.