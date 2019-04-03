A bridal shower for Brooke Bailey, bride-elect of Tanner Barber, will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 9-11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Schaller.

Parents of the bride are Dan and Theresa Bailey of Schaller. The groom’s parents are Kevin Barber of Grafton and Sherry Barber of Farnhamville.

The couple will be married May 25 in Schaller.

Brooke and Tanner are registered at Walmart, Target and Bed, Bath and Beyond.