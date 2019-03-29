What’s Cooking

Dinner Date
Monday: Hard shell taco or taco salad, black beans and corn and strawberries
Tuesday: Honey baked chicken, sweet potatoes fries, mixed fruit and bananas
Wednesday: Ham loaf, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, apple slices or peanut butter cookie
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, asaparagus and mandarin oranges
Friday: Baked cod or crunchy pollock, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots and apple slices
