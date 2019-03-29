Sotos take on drywall projects big and small

HOME TIMES

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Carlos Soto started his drywall business Soto Drywall Finish four years ago and he’s been busy ever since. Having lived in Storm Lake for 10 years, he eased into his own business after working for subcontractors.

The business is run out of his house and his son Carlos joined him not long after Soto Drywall was established.

Currently they are at work in Okoboji, and jobs often take them up to The Lakes.