Ruffridge in NCAA tournament

AROUND TOWN

BY MARY CULLEN

Did you see Pocahontas Area High School basketball star Elle Ruffridge play for Missouri State Sunday in the NCAA women’s tournament? The Missouri State Lady Bears first won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament by beating Drake University, then went on to the big dance. This is the Lady Bears first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2016.

Elle told the Pocahontas Record-Democrat last week that college basketball was different than high school.