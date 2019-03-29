Lady Long Rider stops in Peterson

Bernice Ende addresses the crowd.
on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:27am
Author has ridden 29,000 miles
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Author Bernice Ende literally mesmerized a crowd of 62 people in the art studio/frame shop of Barb McGee on Peterson’s main street last Wednesday evening.
Ende, 65, is on a book tour promoting her memoir “Lady Long Rider: Alone Across America on Horseback.” At the age of 50 she set the daunting goal of traveling from Trego, Mont. to New Mexico in a single ride.
