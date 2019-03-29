Jaci Hermstad suffers from ALS, which took her twin

Jaci Hermstad
Twin to Alex, who died from ALS complications
on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:35am
Friends gather to help April 13
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Friends are rallying around Jaci Hermstad of Spencer, who was diagnosed in February with ALS. Plans are coming together for a fundraiser and lunch for her Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Spencer Ag Center.
Most Storm Lake readers know that Jaci’s red-haired identical twin sister Alex passed away from a rare form of the same disease.
