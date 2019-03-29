Helen Wright, 93, of Savoy, Ill., formerly of Champaign, Ill. passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, March 25, 2019 at MeadowBrook, Urbana, Ill.

Helen was born Sept. 30, 1925 at San Fernando, Calif., daughter of Raymond Giddle and Anna Wetzstein Giddle. Helen was the beloved wife of Rollin G. Wright for 71 years.

Devoted mother of Lorelyn (Jack) Evans of Hillsboro, Ill.; Michael (Robin) Wright of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; Cynthia (Michael) Lynk of Bismarck, N.D.; and William (Tina) Wright of Medway, Mass.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Colleen Fenton and Fern Crawford.

Helen graduated from Van Nuys High School in Van Nuys, Calif. in 1943. She and Rollin were both confirmed and married in First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Van Nuys. During World War II, Helen worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Corporation and later for the Los Angeles School District. After raising her four children she worked in the Admissions and Records Department at the University of Illinois, where she loved interacting with the students who were seeking help and guidance.

Helen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, Ill. where she was active with the Mary Martha Society. She enjoyed traveling the United States and visiting with family.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Helen at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, Ill. on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating, preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. The internment will be private at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy at a later date.

Donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.