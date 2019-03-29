Foster parent information session coming up

Would you like to be a foster parent? Join Lutheran Services in Iowa for an information session on the need for foster parents in this area.

The event takes place Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church.

In 2018 over 900 children were referred to foster care from DHS, says Danette Morgan, training and development coordinator for Lutheran Services in the westernmost 30 counties of Iowa.

At the moment 47 children are waiting for homes. “We’ve been doing better over the last few months, but there is definitely a need for foster parents,” she said.