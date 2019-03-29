The flight of the flapper

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Cullens are not known for our mechanical ability, but I am working to change that perception.

Last weekend I replaced the battery in our thermostat in the office, and Monday I put a new flapper in our toilet at home. The battery went pretty smoothly, but the toilet was more of a challenge.

The flapper, for those who don’t know, is a rubber cover over a pipe inside the water tank above the stool that opens when you flush and fills the toilet bowl with fresh water. After the flush, the flapper drops down and covers the top of the filler pipe while the storage tank refills with fresh water. Our flapper had broken loose and wouldn’t completely cover the pipe, so water continued to run. That could mean a huge water bill.

I went out to Ace Hardware and, figuring all toilets were pretty much alike, marveled at how many different flappers there are. I picked one that was marked on the package as “Universal” figuring it would fit any toilet — including ours.

Wrong.

When I got home I discovered that “universal” does not include Kohler toilets, which ours is. Not only that, but among Kohler toilets there are different flappers for different models. Who knew that there were so many toilet models? Well, Jerry Seiler would, but he wasn’t around to help.

I returned to Ace, found the flapper to fit my Kohler, returned home, fit the new flapper in the toilet and we were back in business.

Despite my success with the flapper, the plumbers in town don’t need to worry about new competition from me. I have reached my level of incompetence and will strive no higher in the plumbing world.

Actually, in all my years using toilets, this is the first time I’ve had to replace a flapper.

I also ran the snow blower engine out of gasoline and put it away, hoping I wouldn’t need to use it again this spring.

My next achievement will be changing the oil and filter in the lawn mower.

I do receive some satisfaction from being able to make these minor repairs, but I’m not a very high achiever. Modest triumphs like these are enough to keep me satisfied — and humble.

Keep tuned to this space for more helpful home improvement tips.