BVU GETS WALK-OFF WIN OVER HAMLINE IN HOME OPENER

Buena Vista second baseman Bryce Rheault attempts to complete a
double play during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against
Hamline University. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 10:59am
Tennyson’s double gives Beavers wild 11-10 win over Pipers
Tyler Tennyson’s double over the center fielder’s head with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in the winning run as Buena Vista rallied to beat Hamline University 11-10 in the second game of a doubleheader in the home opener on Tuesday.
The Pipers won 7-5 in the opener.
