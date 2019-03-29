BVU GETS WALK-OFF WIN OVER HAMLINE IN HOME OPENER

Tennyson’s double gives Beavers wild 11-10 win over Pipers

Tyler Tennyson’s double over the center fielder’s head with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in the winning run as Buena Vista rallied to beat Hamline University 11-10 in the second game of a doubleheader in the home opener on Tuesday.

The Pipers won 7-5 in the opener.