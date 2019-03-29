2020 candidates coming to Iowa

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

There is a sense in which the Green Revolution, having morphed into modern industrial row crop and CAFO (confinements and feedlots) agriculture, can be viewed as one of the most serious and ongoing human-caused pollution events in the earth’s history.

After World War II, agriculture changed from 10,000 years of a relatively biologically benign system of growing food to an agriculture that is inherently toxic for the environment and people. The use of chemicals and a toxic form of manure coming from the use of CAFOs have created polluted waters, polluted air, and soils that are so depleted that even earthworms don’t live in much of it anymore. This recent model of agriculture has turned Iowa into a sacrifice area where many people in closest proximity to these practices, if they are able, have left the rural countryside.

Any 2020 candidate who comes to Iowa to either laud this modern agriculture, or to say that the problems that we have with agriculture are family farms versus corporate farms, or access to markets, or access to money, simply doesn’t understand this industrial agriculture’s inherently toxic nature. And that candidate probably doesn’t understand the extremely debilitating affects on human health from this agriculture, and from eating the highly processed foods that this industrial agriculture produces: obesity, heart problems, diabetes, asthma, to name just a few.

The Green Revolution’s father Norman Borlaug’s admonition that no food revolution will help unless we deal with the problem of population is seldom remarked upon. It should be. This is a finite planet.

With too many people, and an inherently toxic model of agriculture, we need candidates who understand what agriculture has turned into. As a candidate, you can’t say that growing food needs to harm us and the earth, and still be taken seriously as someone who wants to help lead our country. If you come to Iowa, you need to tell the truth.

BOB WATSON

Rural Decorah