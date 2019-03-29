$10,000 grant fuels BVU student research

Dr. Roger Powell, assistant professor of English at Buena Vista University, recently learned that his research team has earned the College Composition and Communication Conference Research Initiative Grant.

Powell was joined by a trio of colleagues at various institutions in proposing a study to examine how first-year composition students transfer their writing knowledge and skills to other academic or personal contexts.

The $10,000 grant will enable the study to play out at four schools of varying sizes, including BVU.