St. Mark launches STEM program, plans preschool

Left to right: Trevina Jefferson, Sara Puffer and Sonya Reyes.
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:02am
Science, math club for tots kicks off this week
Trevina Jefferson of Trepson Foundation for Children and Dave Kebschull, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, held an open house last Sunday at the church to showcase the STEM Club program for children they have launched, along with plans for a full time preschool coming up next fall.
