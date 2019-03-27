Singles dance set for April 6

Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, April 6 at the Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m.

The band will be “Prairie Thunder” and the theme is “New life on the Farm.”

Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join us for a fun evening of dancing. There will be “mixers” to meet other dancers, and lots of snacks to enjoy. Hope to see you there.