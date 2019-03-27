Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:25am
Cops catch up to man accused of Early assault
A Storm Lake man suspected of a domestic disturbance in Early was arrested Friday morning for speeding up Highway 71 with marijuana in his vehicle.
At 3 a.m. Friday, police learned 33-year-old Marcos Vargas was involved in a domestic disturbance in Early and promised he’d flee law enforcement officers attempting to apprehend him.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.