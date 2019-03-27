Diana Kallmer

Diana Christine Kallmer passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the U W Hospital on Feb. 27, 2019 at the age of 77.

She lived her life with gusto, even after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2018.

Diana was born March 4, 1941 to George and Cecilia Bodaken in Springfield, Mo. and grew up in Pomeroy and Storm Lake. In Storm Lake she attended St. Mary’s School from seventh grade through high school, graduating in 1959. In 1963 she graduated from Drake University in Des Moines with honors and a BA in English. After teaching two years in Des Moines she moved to New York City to enjoy the excitement of the big city and for those two years she worked in Manhattan as an executive assistant for a CEO.

In 1967 she married Jim Kallmer and moved to Seattle despite being wistful about leaving NYC. She had known Jim since that day at the beach her first summer in Storm Lake, before seventh grade, and they remained very good “friends” through junior high, high school, college and beyond.

In Seattle Diana worked as a paralegal, law firm office manager and as the administrative officer for the Nesholm Family Foundation for 20 years, a job she dearly loved, retiring in 2010.

An inveterate traveler, Diana enjoyed many trips to Europe, from Sweden to Greece she wandered with Jim between 1970 and 2017. France, Italy, Spain and Greece were her favorites. The capper was two weeks in Paris for their 50th anniversary in September 2017. In September 2018, after 7 months of chemotherapy, she engineered a two-week trip to Spain with Jim, son’s Brent and Josh and Josh’s wife, Dylana.

Diana was an accomplished cook who loved to entertain, especially during the summer when the deck was in its full glory with her flowers in bloom. In quiet times she loved Mozart or Beethoven in the background, maybe with a bit of Dewar’s scotch close at hand. She was a bright and shiny woman with a multitude of friends, many of them members of the Sunset Club.

Diana is survived by Jim, her husband of 51 years; son Josh (Dylana) and granddaughters Nadia and Mira of Washington D.C.; son Brent of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Edward Bodaken and his children: Matt, Amy (Pat) and Chris (Jessica), and Edward’s wife, Jennifer, all of the Los Angeles, Calif. area; sister, Mary Powell (Rick) of Tucson, Ariz., and their children: Eric Powell (Margaret) of Chicago and Meredith Woodrow (Martin) of Castle Rock, Colo.; cousin Michael Bodaken (Fran) of Silver Spring, Md.; cousin Bruce Bodaken of Tiburon, Calif.; and her many dear friends.

An invitational celebration of Diana’s life will be held at a later time.

Donations can be made to the Jubilee Women’s Center in Seattle or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance uncompensated care fund.