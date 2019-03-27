Court Report

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:19am
Buena Vista County
Request for personal visit from judge denied
St. Louis, Mo., resident Jerome Roberts requested a personal visit from District Judge David Lester to discuss his absence during a February pretrial conference, the reason he’s sitting in the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.
Roberts submitted a letter to Lester on Wednesday, asking him for a personal visit at the Buena Vista County Jail to discuss the case.
