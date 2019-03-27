BVU’S HISTORICAL SOFTBALL EVENT SPOILED BY SAINT BENEDICT

Buena Vista’s Carlee Guyett fields the throw as Saint Benedict’s Claire
Boatman runs toward the plate during their game last Saturday. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:10am
Beavers swept in first games played on campus
Buena Vista hit four home runs on the day, but that power surge wasn’t enough as Saint Benedict spoiled the home opener for the Beavers with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 8-3 and 8-4.
The event was historical as they were the first softball games ever played on the campus of BVU.
