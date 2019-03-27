Ball raises $175,000 for SM School

Top photo: Larry Hecht and Ivan Droessler share
laughs with Marine veteran Mike Pertzborn. Bottom
photo: Ball chairs Seth and Etta Smith of Nemaha
address the crowd. Times photos by Dolores Cullen
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:07am
Michelle Smith wins $5,000 prize
Storm Lake St. Mary’s School netted an estimated $175,000 Saturday night at the annual fundraising ball and auction at Buena Vista University.
