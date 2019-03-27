Ball raises $175,000 for SM School

Top photo: Larry Hecht and Ivan Droessler share

laughs with Marine veteran Mike Pertzborn. Bottom

photo: Ball chairs Seth and Etta Smith of Nemaha

address the crowd. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

Ball raises $175,000 for SM School

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:07am

Michelle Smith wins $5,000 prize

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School netted an estimated $175,000 Saturday night at the annual fundraising ball and auction at Buena Vista University.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.