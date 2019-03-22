An extra layer of protection added at BVRMC First Embrace Obstetrics

The new band can be seen on this kid’s ankle.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 10:00am
Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation’s annual ‘Life Saver’ fundraiser always takes a top priority to the safety and security of our patients. To deliver that important protection to a precious newborn is critical. Through this generous support, the Cuddles Infant Protection System can ease a mother’s mind.
One of BVRMC’s greatest pleasures is watching a parent hold a newborn. Their safety is BVMRC’s priority. This system, is the latest technology and a way to enhance BVRMC’s protection for that cherished newborn.
