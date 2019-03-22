Cornerstone’s Banquet for Life set for April 5

The public is invited to the sixth annual Cornerstone for Life Banquet for Life, coming up Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at Summit Evangelical Free church in Alta. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The guest speaker this year is Jenifer Bowen, president and founder of Life Right Action.

Recognizing there is a tremendous need for a life-affirming political advocacy organization, Bowen founded Life Right Action in 2016.