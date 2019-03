William P. Koenig Jr., 91, of Gillett Grove died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Farewell services will be held on Sunday, March 17, at 12:58 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will follow in North Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 11:56 a.m. at the funeral home.