WILD WEATHER MAY DELAY PLANTING

Top photo: Waters draining from Little Lake rose close

to the footbridge at the inlet on the west edge of the

lake. The Crippins’ house is in the background. Nearly

a half-inch of rain fell Wednesday and hastened the

melting of the deep snow cover. Bottom photo: Water

rose along the lake trail in Lakeside across from

Sunrise Campground. Temperatures well above 40

were a departure from a month of below freezing

temperatures. Times photos by Whitney Robinson

and Dolores Cullen

Snow pack, ground frost, soil moisture at 10-year highs

Flooding closes some blacktops

BY TOM CULLEN

A perfect storm of wet conditions, frost depth and subsurface soil moisture is causing massive flooding around BV County and could delay the planting season for weeks.

