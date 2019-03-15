WILD WEATHER MAY DELAY PLANTING

Top photo: Waters draining from Little Lake rose close

to the footbridge at the inlet on the west edge of the

lake. The Crippins’ house is in the background. Nearly

a half-inch of rain fell Wednesday and hastened the

melting of the deep snow cover. Bottom photo: Water

rose along the lake trail in Lakeside across from

Sunrise Campground. Temperatures well above 40

were a departure from a month of below freezing

temperatures. Times photos by Whitney Robinson

and Dolores Cullen