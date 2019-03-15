Weekly Lenten event at Our Place

Storm Laker Ashley WolfTornabane invites people to join her for a Lenten exercise each Friday of Lent from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Our Place Multicultural Center (114 E. Third St. in Storm Lake).

She and her husband Dylan will lead “Godly Play’s Faces of Easter.”

Come see how Godly play works. “It was developed by an Episcopalian who grew up as a Presbyterian, but I’ve heard of it being used in Lutheran, Methodist, Catholic and non-denominational churches as well,” she says.