Twin Lakes releases sportsmanship winners

The Twin Lakes Conference has released its sportsmanship ratings for the 2018-19 winter sports season.

Under the format, coaches, athletes, students and adults are all issued a score for sportsmanship, and those scores are formulated to come up with an average rating.

In boys basketball, South Central Calhoun was the winner of the award with a 1.183 average rating. Newell-Fonda placed third with a 1.205 average rating. Storm Lake St. Mary’s was fifth with a 1.255, Alta-Aurelia eighth with a 1.378 and Sioux Central was ninth with a 1.415.